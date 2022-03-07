Tahith Chong speaks out after big moment for him at Birmingham City amid spell away from Man Utd

Manchester United loanee Tahith Chong has spoken out following Birmingham City’s 2-1 win over Bristol City on Saturday.

The Dutch winger – on loan at Birmingham City for the season – scored the first goal for the Blues on what was his first start in over four months for the club.

Speaking on social media post-match, Chong delivered the following message, declaring he was ‘back’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tahith Chong (@tahithchong)

“What a feeling to be back after 4 months and getting a goal🙏🏾.” he wrote on Instagram

“Massive 3 points and a great team performance.

“I’M BACK🙏🏾.”

Chong suffered a groin injury that required surgery back in October, from which he only returned last weekend as a substitute versus Huddersfield Town.

1 of 22 Mikael Forsell? Retired Still playing

Chong’s long-term injury was a huge blow to Birmingham at the time, with the Dutch youngster having looked impressive in his early performances at St. Andrews.

On his club debut, Chong picked up the man of the match award versus Sheffield United and then again a few weeks later in a match against Derby County.

The 22-year-old has previously had loan spells with Werder Bremen and Club Brugge.

The Verdict

First and foremost, it is great to see Tahith Chong back on the football pitch.

After a flying start to the season, his groin injury came at such a cruel time, and it is good to see him overcome it.

His goal and performance against Bristol City on Saturday was a reminder of the influence he can have on this Birmingham City side, and the talent he possesses at this level.

I really hope Chong can stay healthy for the remainder of the season and get a good run of games under his belt before he returns to Manchester United this summer.