Tahith Chong sends message to Birmingham City as he makes early Man Utd return

Tahith Chong has sent a message thanking Birmingham City fans for their support during his loan spell at the club, which has unfortunately been cut short thanks to injury.

The midfielder set the Championship alight with some early fine performances this season but his time in the West Midlands has come to an abrupt halt thanks to injury, one that will see him spend his rehab back at parent club Manchester United.

It’s a shame for both him and the Blues as he was really going along nicely in the second tier and no doubt picking up crucial experience that will put him in good stead for the future.

That is football, though, and he has taken to Instagram with a gracious message thanking the club, Lee Bowyer and the fans for all they did for him during his months with them:

The Verdict

Manchester United may look at the success Chong was having with the Blues and decide to send him out on loan there again in the future, so perhaps he’ll one day return to the club.

The more immediate term sees him needing to recover, however, and Blues fans will no doubt wish him well with that.

