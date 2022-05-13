Tahith Chong sends emotional Birmingham City message following end of loan spell

Tahith Chong has thanked all at Birmingham City for the way they accepted him during his season-long loan spell with the Championship side.

Whilst it has been a very disappointing year for Blues, as they finished in 20th position in the Championship under Lee Bowyer, the performances from Chong were a positive.

The 22-year-old’s campaign was disrupted by injury but he did play 20 times for Blues and he was a standout performer when he did feature, bringing an energy and excitement to the team.

And, Chong was clearly grateful for the opportunity to play regularly, as he took to Instagram to send an emotional post to the fans.

“Birmingham City as a whole I would like to say Thankyou for this season. I have felt the love from the moment I stepped in. This past year Birmingham has felt like Family to me and for that I will forever be grateful.

“A Thankyou to the manager for the trust he showed me. All the staff for helping me thru the season and lastly I want to say thankyou to the fans for all the support they have showed the team. Birmingham will always be family. KRO.”

The verdict

This is a nice touch from Chong and you can be sure that the fans will appreciate the way he played for the team this season.

As mentioned, it was a very difficult season, but even though he was on loan, Chong was a real positive, always giving his all and showing quality that the side lacked overall.

He will surely be set for a bigger move this summer and the challenge for Bowyer is to bring in players of Chong’s ability moving forward.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.