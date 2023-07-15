Tahith Chong's sale to Luton Town played a big part in Birmingham City being able to agree a fee for Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Dion Sanderson, according to Birmingham Live.

The same outlet believes Blues are set to pay £2m to lure the defender away from Molineux, with Wolves also set to benefit from a future sale with a sell-on clause being included.

Blues are in desperate need of strengthening their central defence, with George Friend, Maxime Colin, Harlee Dean, Sanderson and Auston Trusty all departing the club this summer.

Friend, Colin and Dean were all released, whilst Sanderson and Trusty returned to parent clubs Wolves and Arsenal.

However, it became apparent a while ago that Sanderson wasn't going to be part of Julen Lopetegui's plans for next season and beyond, opening the door for Birmingham to strike an agreement to bring him back to St Andrew's for a third time.

How did Tahith Chong's sale contribute to Birmingham City's ability to sign Dion Sanderson?

Stoke City and Sunderland have also been linked with the centre-back this summer and with that in mind, Birmingham could have faced a race to get a deal over the line.

But the Potters and the Black Cats seemingly haven't made a significant move for him - and they may be regretting that considering Birmingham and Wolves were previously at an impasse in negotiations.

However, Chong's recent sale has generated up to £4m for Blues and this has given them the ability to pay the amount needed to lure the player away from their Midlands rivals.

Although Birmingham would have wanted to hold on to Chong for longer, they received an offer they couldn't refuse from the Hatters, who have the license to spend big on players following their promotion to the Premier League.

Is Dion Sanderson a good signing for Birmingham City?

Sanderson could be sold on for quite a bit in the future considering the potential he has, so this decision to sign him could be a great one financially.

Blues do need to recruit young assets that they can sell on for huge amounts to give themselves the chance to spend a decent amount in the transfer market in the future, with Jobe Bellingham's sale allowing them to secure the signatures of others.

They are also in desperate need of more depth in central defence. The likes of Nico Gordon and Marc Roberts may be able to do a job along with Kevin Long, but without having depth, John Eustace's side are unlikely to be successful.

Another reason why Sanderson would be a good signing is because of the fact he's already accustomed to life at St Andrew's and the local area, so it shouldn't take him long to adapt to life back at the Midlands side.

And if he does become the subject of major interest in the future, he may not push for a move away because he's already comfortable with life in the Midlands, so that may allow Blues to generate the best possible fee for him.

It's a move that makes sense for all parties and Birmingham will just be hoping that they can get this deal over the line.