Tahith Chong reveals Ole Gunnar Solskjaer contact following Birmingham City performances

After a few overseas spells away from Old Trafford, English football is finally seeing Tahith Chong get regular football on these shores.

Signed with a mass amount of potential by Manchester United in 2016 as a 16-year-old from Feyenoord, Chong had chances between 2018 and 2020 in the Red Devils’ first team – mainly in the Europa League – but he featured eight times in the Premier League.

His development though continued at both Werder Bremen and Club Brugge in the 2020-21 season, but the decision was made this summer to let Chong switch to Birmingham City of the Championship.

Whilst Chong may not have many goal contributions to his name so far this season, he has made 10 Championship appearances and some of his performances have got Blues fans off their seats with his ability to ghost past players.

And Chong has seemingly impressed his boss back at Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been in direct contact with the forward about some of his recent showings for the Midlands side.

“Before I left I spoke to the manager, and he told me to go there and express myself and that he would be watching,” Chong told ESPN.

“He’s texted me a couple of times to say well done and that’s appreciated. It means he’s watching.

“Both parties – me and the club – wanted me to play regular minutes. Hopefully I can continue to do that.”

The Verdict

Chong’s two managers in Solskjaer and Lee Bowyer could not be any different as players but United clearly sent the youngster to St. Andrew’s for a reason.

Bowyer is giving Chong the freedom to express himself, whether that is in an attacking midfield role or out wide, and whilst the goals and assists may not be flowing yet he’s still turned in some impressive showings.

It does still remain to be seen if Chong will make it at Old Trafford – he turns 22 this year and has a whole host of players ahead of him in the pecking order so this season at Birmingham is a big one for him to showcase his talents.

Solskjaer is clearly watching but it remains to be seen if his performances can get him into the senior squad once again at Old Trafford.