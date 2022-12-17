Tahith Chong reacts to Birmingham City’s 3-2 win over Reading

Birmingham City continued their promising form in the Championship with a 3-2 win over Reading on Friday evening, a victory that at times was far more comfortable than the final scoreline suggests.

It was not a game that the Blues dominated, but they were able to capitalise on some defensive errors to head into half time with a commanding 3-0 lead.

The Royals have been in and around the play-off places in the second tier for the majority of the season, and picked up an excellent 1-0 win against Coventry City last weekend, therefore it is not a result that can be taken lightly, despite the Royals’ modest objectives for the campaign.

Tahith Chong, who signed on a permanent basis from Manchester United on transfer deadline day in the summer, rounded Joe Lumley to score the third and he reflected on a successful evening after the game, speaking to the club’s media team.

He said: “Last week we had loads of chances and we were just unlucky not to score goals on that day.

“You can see today we were very clinical, Troy’s first goal and then getting his second with the pen, then getting the third.

“So, I think we were very clinical, I think we made the game a tiny bit more difficult at the end than we should’ve done, but overall we’re happy with the three points.”

Lucas Joao and Tom Ince’s late goals for the visitors had an element of fortune involved in them, and for that reason the Blues should not be too disappointed with their defensive display.

The Verdict

Chong is playing in a more advanced attacking role than he was earlier on in the season, due to the injury absence of Scott Hogan.

The Dutchman provides an exciting and completely different option to Troy Deeney at the top of the pitch, and it will be interesting to observe how their partnership develops over the coming weeks.

Despite having to think outside the box more than some other sides at the level, the Blues conducted some excellent business in the summer, and appear to be benefitting from the enhanced togetherness that can come about from operating with a thin squad.

We will learn a great deal more about their promotion credentials when they travel to Burnley on December 27th.