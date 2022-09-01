Tahith Chong makes “second home” admission after swapping Manchester United for Birmingham City

Tahith Chong has revealed his excitement at returning to Birmingham City from Manchester United, describing the Championship club as a second home for him.

After coming through the youth ranks at United, the attacking midfielder made 16 first-team appearances for the Old Trafford club.

Chong then spent last season on loan at Birmingham, making 20 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, during a campaign hampered by a serious groin injury.

Can you get at least 85% on this quiz of some of Birmingham's best ever players?

1 of 24 How old is Trevor Francis? 65 67 68 70

Now though, the 22-year-old has completed his return to St Andrew’s, and this time he is set to be there for the long term.

It has been announcd that the attacking midfielder has rejoined Birmingham permanently for an undisclosed fee, signing a four-year contract that will keep him with the club until the end of the 2025/26 season.

That is something that Chong is seemingly delighted with. Speaking to Birmingham’s official website after confirmation of that move, the 22-year-old said: “I am excited to be back. Especially after last season, I have always felt Birmingham City had been my second home.

“It’s nice because I came in, I know everyone already. Seeing familiar faces. Everyone at the Club, the staff, the players and the fans – everyone made me feel so welcome, a family Club.

“I feel ready to go. I am very excited to get going. It’s great to be back.”

Chong becomes Birmingham’s eighth first-team signing of the summer window, following John Ruddy, Aaron Trusty, Hannibal Mejbri, Przemyslaw Placheta, Emmanuel Longelo, Krystian Bielik and Dion Sanderson in moving to St Andrew’s.

The Verdict

This does look like being a very good piece of business for Birmingham to get done.

Chong was an excellent player for the Blues during his loan spell with the club last season, one that saw him become a key asset in terms of making things happen on the pitch.

Given that also saw him become a popular figure among the fanbase, meaning this will surely go down well among supporters, especially with the terms of this deal looking like a big statement of intent.

As a result, this is surely a big lift for the club after a difficult start to the season, and they will now hope it can have the same effect on the pitch as well.