Tahith Chong makes honest admission after Birmingham City transfer from Manchester United

Tahith Chong has admitted that he needed to leave Manchester United for the sake of his career after sealing a permanent switch to Birmingham City this summer.

The 22-year-old joined the Red Devils as a teenager and came through the ranks to feature in the first-team on occasions, but he understandably found it tough to nail down a place in the squad.

Therefore, Chong had various loan spells over the years, including at Blues, to get minutes before deciding to secure a permanent switch in the previous transfer window.

And, speaking to Birmingham Live, Chong explained why he felt this was the right time to join the Championship side.

“Of course it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world but eventually you have to look at yourself as well in terms of your career, what you want to achieve. For me I got to the stage I am at an age where I want to play games.

“For me anyway it was a logical decision if I am not going to get game time here I need to get game time somewhere else. In terms of my career, you have goals and stuff you want to achieve and to do that you have to play games.”

Only die-hard Birmingham City supporters will get at least 20/25 on this quiz

1 of 25 What year were the club founded? 1865 1875 1885 1895

The verdict

You have to say that these are very sensible comments from Chong and he comes across very well as he clearly just wants to play football.

He knew he would get opportunities at Blues and the fact he already knew many players at the club will have played a part in his decision making.

Chong deserves credit for taking a step back as he looks to progress his career in the long-term and Blues could be the big beneficiaries in the years to come.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.