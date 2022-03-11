Tahith Chong makes Birmingham City admission following return from injury

In the summer, the loan signing of Tahith Chong for Birmingham City appeared to be a major coup – but for half of the season Blues fans have been unable to watch him in action.

Despite not notching many goals and assists, the Dutchman dazzled supporters in the opening few months of the campaign until disaster struck during a training session in late October.

Chong injured his groin to the point where he needed to undergo an operation to fix his injury, and that forced the 22-year-old onto the sidelines for the best part of four months.

After making his return to action off the bench against Huddersfield though, Chong started a match for the very first time since October, and proved his worth to the Midlands club by getting on the scoresheet in the process.

Chong’s confidence could have easily been knocked due to suffering such a severe setback, however the Manchester United talent has heaped praise on Birmingham and manager Lee Bowyer for how they’ve dealt with his situation and how they’ve worked him back into action.

“They’ve helped me in ways I can’t even describe,” Chong said about the Blues, per Birmingham World.

“The trust and confidence they’ve shown to me in every way, really, from me coming in.

“As a young player, sometimes that’s all you need, all you want, to have that confidence because then you can just go out there and play your game, really.

“Even when I came back from injury, and even during the time of the injury, staying in contact with them and trying to watch as many games as I can.

“What they’ve done is really amazing and the trust they’ve shown, I can’t thank them enough.” The Verdict

Chong seems very grateful that Birmingham have given him a chance to get regular minutes in English football and they could have easily looked to get his loan terminated in January following his injury.

But the Midlands side have persisted and got the Dutchman back to fitness and they will reap the rewards in the final games of the campaign.

One thing that Blues fans will be hoping for is that Chong gets to come back on another season-long loan as they have been starved of seeing him for a full campaign due to his groin injury.

But you get the sense that he will move on to bigger and better things and he could perhaps secure himself a Premier League loan, or even a permanent move away from Old Trafford to a top flight outfit.