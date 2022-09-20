Tahith Chong issues honest message on return to Birmingham City

Birmingham City have enjoyed a positive last few weeks since the closing of the summer transfer window with John Eustace overseeing some encouraging results and performances.

The Blues went toe-to-toe with Norwich City at the end of August with former loanee Onel Hernandez coming back to bite them in the 93rd minute, to secure a 2-1 win for the Canaries, and they have been able to build on the promise that they showed in that outing.

One goal victories over Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion followed before picking up a respectable goalless draw at Coventry City last time out.

The run has coincided with the return to fitness of Krystian Bielik and the integration of Hannibal Mejbri and Tahith Chong into the first team.

Chong is one of the most dangerous players in the division on his day and the Dutchman took to Instagram to reflect on the positive start he has made on return to St Andrew’s.

He wrote: “Been a busy 2 weeks or so but happy to be back at @bcfc, thank you for the warm welcome.

“Good to get 7 points out of the last 3 games let’s keep it up.”

There will be testing times on the horizon and the Blues are still only two points above the relegation zone despite the recent upturn in results, but the last few weeks will have enthused supporters significantly that they can make progress this term.

The Verdict

Difficult away trips to Sheffield United and Middlesbrough follow the international break for Birmingham, lose both and they may find themselves back in the bottom three, as is the unforgiving nature of the second tier.

That said, an extended period on the training ground for Eustace and the squad will be seen as a positive, helping them continue to build relationships on the pitch and reflect on the first ten games of the campaign.

The Blues have a large group of young players in the squad that will still be acclimatising to Eustace’s methods and that transition will be aided by the break.