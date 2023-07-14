After reports in recent days that Tahith Chong was set to make the move from Birmingham City to Luton Town, the Premier League side announced the deal on Friday afternoon.

Indeed, a club statement released via the Hatters website read: "Tahith Chong has become Rob Edwards’ third new signing since our promotion to the Premier League."

"The 23-year-old midfielder joins the Town for an undisclosed fee from Birmingham City, having enjoyed a successful two-year spell at St Andrews."

How did Tahith Chong perform at Birmingham City?

Of course, Chong's arrival at the Kenilworth Road brings an end to his time at Birmingham City.

The 23-year-old first joined the Blues during the 2021/22 campaign, signing a season-long loan deal from Manchester United.

Unfortunately, injuries cut short his number of appearances that campaign to 20 for the club, but, he had shown enough for the club to pursue a permanent deal for him last summer.

Chong eventually signed permanently at St Andrews, and really impressed in his second season at the club.

Featuring in a number of different roles under John Eustace, Chong demonstrated fantastic ability and adaptability, putting his injury woes from the campaign prior behind him by racking up 41 Blues appearances in all competitions.

Tahith Chong's message to Birmingham City supporters

Having had such an affinity with the Blues supporters in such a short space of time, naturally, Chong felt the need to address them when his club exit was confirmed.

The now former Blues player did this via Instagram, issuing a heartfelt message to fans of the club.

Writing on the social media platform, Chong wrote: "Birmingham City. Where do i start, when i came here on loan the first time straight away i could see how much of a family club it is."

"The way the fans,the staff and every single one involved with the club welcomed me is something me and my family will never forget.

"Even though my period at the club wasn’t long i have said this many times i feel like you guys are family and family never really say goodbye to each other.

"I want to wish Birmingham City all the best in the future.

"I want to thank the fans even more for all the memories and support they have given me over my period at the club.The support was always fantastic.You guys will forever be family.

"Once a blue always a blue💙."

How much did Tahith Chong cost Luton Town?

As most deals are these days, Luton Town announced their capture of Tahith Chong as being done for an 'undisclosed fee'.

However, reports in recent days give us an indication of the sort of money the Hatters will have had to pay for the 23-year-old.

The former Dutch youth international joined the Blues for £1.5 million last summer, but recently it was claimed the Blues wanted £5 million for his signature this summer.

Reports from Sky's Florian Plettenberg suggest they have got their figure, too.

Plettenberg claims that the deal will see an initial £5 million going to Birmingham City guaranteed, with potential for the deal to reach up to £10 million with add-ons.