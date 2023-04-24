Tahith Chong has insisted that Birmingham City will need to improve their in-game management in order to push on in the Championship.

The Blues would have been hoping to back up their recent victory over Millwall by securing a positive result in their showdown with Blackpool last weekend.

However, Birmingham were unable to deliver the goods at St Andrew's in this particular fixture as the Seasiders claimed all three points.

Blackpool scored what turned out to be the only goal of the game in the 74th minute of the game.

Ian Poveda slotted an effort into the back of the net following a mix-up between Kevin Long and Neil Etheridge.

The Blues could not find an adequate response to this particular set-back as they suffered their 19th league defeat of the season.

Birmingham will be aiming to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they face play-off hopefuls Coventry City.

What does Tahith Chong believe Birmingham City have to improve upon?

Following his side's defeat to Blackpool, Chong has identified a key area where he believes Birmingham need to improve.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, Chong said: "As a team you have a chance to improve at half-time and you have teams where they sort everything out during the game.

“When you concede a goal, there’s teams that can just improve on the pitch.

"That’s where we could improve, game management and dealing with setbacks during the game and not wait for half-time or the end of the game.

"It’s something we can improve on going forward as a team.

"Sometimes that’s not up to the manager, it’s up to us.

"We’re on the pitch, we see everything.

"It’s for us to improve during the game."

Will Birmingham be able to end the season on a positive note with Chong in their side?

Chong does make a valid point here as the ability to bounce back from a set-back during a game can make the difference over the course of a season in terms of success.

Birmingham have only managed to pick up seven points after falling behind in games this season which is the joint-third worst record in the Championship.

The Blues will be determined to provide their supporters with something to shout about in their upcoming clashes with Coventry and Sheffield United.

Chong, as well as the rest of his team-mates, will need to be firing on all cylinders in order to help Birmingham end the season on a high as the Sky Blues and the Blades have both produced a host of impressive performances at this level.

Having provided nine direct goal contributions in the 37 league appearances that he has made during the 2022/23 campaign, it will be interesting to see whether the 23-year-old will be able to add to this tally before the season draws to a close.