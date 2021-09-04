Tahith Chong at Birmingham City: How’s it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

Birmingham City had a very busy summer as Lee Bowyer looked to reshape his squad ahead of his first full season.

Whilst it’s still early days in terms of judging the new recruits, there’s no denying that Tahith Chong has been the standout addition. The midfielder joined on loan from Manchester United, with the deal considered a coup for Blues considering the reputation the youngster has.

And, his performances so far have backed that up, with Chong featuring in four league games so far and winning man-of-the-match on a few occasions.

Here we assess the move and look at how the season could play out for the 21-year-old…

How’s it gone so far?

It’s gone extremely well.

As mentioned, Chong has been the standout individual on a few occasions for Bowyer’s men, starring in the wins at Sheffield United and Luton in particular.

He’s ability to beat players and energy has brought something different to the team and his quality on the ball is clear to see. Given his pedigree, Blues fans would’ve hoped Chong could be a top player at this level and the early signs are that he will deliver on that.

What issues does he face?

There aren’t many at all.

He’s already become a key player for the team, so it’s just about maintaining the form he is showing and staying fit. He has missed one game through injury, but hopefully now more problems will come up.

Other than that, the only issues will come from Chong himself. He has the talent, he has the support from the boss, so it’s about avoiding complacency and working hard.

What’s next?

The Dutch U21 international will only be focused on Blues and he will hope to play his part as the side look to push for promotion.

In terms of his long-term future, impressing at St. Andrew’s will be key to ensuring he is given a shot at a higher level next season, whether that’s with the Red Devils, or, more realistically, a Premier League loan.

That’s a long way away though, for now, it’s about continuing to play well for Birmingham.