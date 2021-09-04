Birmingham City forward Tahith Chong and defender Dion Sanderson have taken to Instagram to issue a message to Ivan Sanchez after he posted a message on his personal Instagram account issuing an injury update.

Sanchez has been able to make just two league appearances for Birmingham at the start of the season, with the winger twice coming from the bench against Bournemouth and Luton Town in the first month of the new campaign.

The attacker did manage to make his one and only start so far this season in the Blues’ win against League Two Colchester United in the League Cup.

However, injury issues have prevented him from making much more of an impact during the opening stages of the campaign.

Following his lack of involvement so far this term, Sanchez took to his personal Instagram account to issue an update to supporters revealing that he has now undergone surgery on his injury.

He suggested that he has been in pain due to injury for a while now, but added that he is ready to get back to training and playing pain-free once he has recovered in the coming weeks.

Both Chong and Sanderson were quick to react to Sanchez’s post on his Instagram account with both loanees from Manchester United and Wolves respectively wishing him a speedy recovery from his surgery.

The verdict

Not Having Sanchez available over the coming weeks is going to be a blow for the Blues for sure with the winger someone that can be brought off the bench to change matches and bring some extra attacking creativity to the side against tiring defences.

The winger has shown glimpses of the quality that he possesses so far in his Birmingham career with a couple of real standout moments.

However, Sanchez has yet to show that he can be a real consistent performer for the Blues in the Championship and a lot of that might have been down to the pain that his injury has been causing him.

It would be excellent news for Birmingham if Sanchez can recover from his operation and come into the team pain-free and ready to deliver his best form on a consistent basis for them.

Judging by Chong and Sanderson’s comments here, they feel that the winger returning to action at his best would be a massive boost for Birmingham and help them to build on their encouraging start to the new campaign.