Sheffield United eventually stormed to automatic promotion in 2022/23, with Paul Heckingbottom's side runners-up to Burnley and a mammoth 11 points clear of Luton Town in third.

It completed a fine 18-month turnaround since Heckingbottom took charge of the Blades. After suffering defeat in 21/22's play-off semi-finals, he delivered a Premier League return.

Slavisa Jokanovic at Sheffield United

That top-flight return seemed a million miles away at the start of the 2021/22 season as well, with Slavisa Jokanovic unable to inspire the Blades after his appointment following relegation from the Premier League.

Despite two previous promotions, Jokanovic won just six of 19 Championship fixtures, leaving with the Blades 16th in the Championship in late November 2021. Heckingbottom would replace him, leading Sheffield United into the play-offs and then to promotion the following season.

The Second Tier Podcast have highlighted how today is two years since Jokanovic's appointment at Bramall Lane, something that's sparked plenty of debate amongst Blades fans.

