Birmingham City

‘Tactically inept’, ‘Time to go’ – These Birmingham City fans discuss key figure after heavy Fulham defeat

Published

1 min ago

on

Birmingham City’s poor form continued as they were hammered 6-2 by Fulham last night.

Lee Bowyer’s side are languishing in 18th place in the Championship, so they always knew it was going to be tough against the Cottagers, who had scored 13 goals in their previous two games going into this clash.

And, they maintained that ridiculous rate by hitting Blues for six, with Marco Silva’s side 4-1 up at half-time.

A change in formation saw Blues improve and they did make it 4-2 before Fabio Carvalho restored the three-goal cushion within a minute before Antonee Robinson got the final goal of the night in stoppage time.

Whilst losing to Fulham was expected by most fans, it’s fair to say the manner of the defeat angered the Birmingham support as they wanted to see more fight from the team and some are starting to question Bowyer.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the boss on Twitter…


