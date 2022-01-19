‘Tactically inept’, ‘Time to go’ – These Birmingham City fans discuss key figure after heavy Fulham defeat

Birmingham City’s poor form continued as they were hammered 6-2 by Fulham last night.

Lee Bowyer’s side are languishing in 18th place in the Championship, so they always knew it was going to be tough against the Cottagers, who had scored 13 goals in their previous two games going into this clash.

And, they maintained that ridiculous rate by hitting Blues for six, with Marco Silva’s side 4-1 up at half-time.

A change in formation saw Blues improve and they did make it 4-2 before Fabio Carvalho restored the three-goal cushion within a minute before Antonee Robinson got the final goal of the night in stoppage time.

Whilst losing to Fulham was expected by most fans, it’s fair to say the manner of the defeat angered the Birmingham support as they wanted to see more fight from the team and some are starting to question Bowyer.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the boss on Twitter…

When bowyer packs in the 532 or leaves we'll get better — Anthony Lloyd (@anthonytdlloyd) January 18, 2022

Bowyer looks broken the poor bloke — Mike Prince #BSHLOUT (@princeybcfc) January 18, 2022

Bowyer simply can not say they gave their all .. ever again — David Farrell (@B25dave) January 18, 2022

Bowyer is tactically inept. Our season peaked and ended vs Luton. This system does not work and the space we are giving a free scoring team is scary, it’s like me playing a 4 year old on FIFA #BCFC — Rob (@hadders08) January 18, 2022

Bowyer out. Every signing made has been wrotten.. time to go — steven georgeson (@GeorgesonSteven) January 18, 2022

I actually think Bowyer needs to be questioned why blues are so bad at football how can you say you are not worried about things on the pitch we are awful even outplayed by Plymouth and other so called poor teams in the championship this team are getting worse every week. — gary johnson (@garygaryjohnson) January 18, 2022

Could you blame Bowyer if he walked?? Absolutely not. — James ©️ Westwood (@JamesCWestwood) January 18, 2022