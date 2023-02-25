Tactical tweak v Blackburn Rovers would see Gareth Ainsworth stamp authority at QPR straight away: Opinion

The anticipation is finally over as Gareth Ainsworth takes on Blackburn Rovers in his first game as Queens Park Rangers manager this afternoon.

It is sure to be an electric atmosphere at Loftus Road after what was a very difficult period under Neil Critchley, as the Rs faithful welcome Ainsworth back to the club having achieved legendary status in West London in his playing career.

Having had so little time with the squad ahead Rovers’ visit, there may be a hesitance for Ainsworth to change things up too much in the worry that that would involve overloading the players with information.

However, there is one thing that Mark Warburton implemented successfully with Rangers last season that the squad will have experience of that could make a big difference to proceedings this afternoon.

Ainsworth should switch the Rs back to a three at the back formation, similar to what he was deploying at Wycombe Wanderers, but also in making his mark after Mick Beale and Critchley mainly opted for a back four.

One key performer at QPR who has tended to play a significant role in some of their most impressive performances in the last few seasons is Rob Dickie.

The former Oxford United ball playing centre back could thrive with a greater licence to step out of defence with the ball at his feet, while Osman Kakay and Jimmy Dunne could make up the rest of the defensive trio to offer cover for the 26-year-old.

Dickie briefly provoked Premier League interest at the start of last season for his contributions with and without the ball from centre back, even coming up with goals from open play.

Unlocking the potential that the defender has to make the Rs a more dangerous attacking unit could be crucial in aiming to edge out Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.

A left wing back role would also allow Kenneth Paal to step on and pick up possession in more attacking areas, the 25-year-old has been a big positive since arriving in the summer and his strengths lie in the attacking third.

Jamal Lowe and Ilias Chair have not combined in the final third to the same extent as the Moroccan and Chris Willock have in the last 18 months or so, but the former’s quality is clear to see and therefore the duo are worth persevering with behind Chris Martin, while wing backs rather than full backs will give them a greater deal of support at the top of the pitch.