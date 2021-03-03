Taarabt, Hill: The QPR XI that romped to promotion in 2010/11 – Where are they now?

This season marks the tenth since QPR’s famous Championship title win in 2010/11 under the stewardship of Neil Warnock.

Rangers, this season, are looking to just hit the 50 point marker and go from there with things in the last 10 years on and off the pitch obviously contributing to the tight squad they now have.

It was a marvelous season back in 10/11, though, and so it makes sense, then, to take a look back at that famous Hoops side and some of the key members of the squad and, indeed, where they are now.

Some are still playing, of course, and some have retired and moved into new areas of interest since hanging up their boots whilst others are involved in the game in another capacity.

Here, then, we take a look at where eleven of the key men have wound up in the time since…