There is no getting away from the fact that Blackburn Rovers have plenty of work to do in the transfer window this summer.

A 19th place finish in the Championship last season was well below expectations, and the squad needs strengthening if they are to avoid another relegation battle.

This is also head coach John Eustace's first transfer window since he was appointed by the club back in February, so he too will no doubt want to make his mark on the squad.

Many around Ewood Park, will no doubt have hopes for what the club will get out of the summer as well.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at some of the scenarios that could happen in a perfect summer transfer window for Blackburn Rovers, right here.

Theo Bair signs

After several unsuccessful signings in that position, there is a desperate need at Ewood Park for a centre forward who can score goals to be signed this summer.

Reports have suggested that Blackburn are one of a number of clubs who are keen on the signing of striker Theo Bair from Motherwell this summer. The Canadian international scored 15 goals in 38 league games for the Scottish Premiership side last season.

He could therefore, be someone who helps to solve the issues Rovers have had upfront, and with just a year remaining on his contract at Fir Park, he could be an affordable target to.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi signs

The wide areas are another position that Eustace has indicated he is keen to strengthen ahead of the new campaign.

As a result, the signing of Jesurun Rak-Sakyi from Crystal Palace would certainly be a very welcome one, with Blackburn among a number of Championship clubs apparently keen on the 21-year-old.

That would make it a welcome coup for the Ewood Park club to be the ones to secure his services. Meanwhile, his excellent record on loan in League One with Charlton Athletic back in the 2022/23 campaign, also suggests that he could make a very useful impact with a move to the Championship now.

Tim Krul signs

Leo Wahlstedt's departure this week means that Rovers now need to bring in another goalkeeper as cover and competition between the posts at Ewood Park.

Tim Krul and John Ruddy have been highlighted as targets to fill that role, but with the latter having completed a move to Newcastle United, the Luton Town man could be a more than useful alternative.

Having played at the top level for many years, Krul would surely be a reliable option to take over as number one for Blackburn, and that experience could also be helpful for Aynsley Pears, who himself was susceptible to errors last season.

Sammie Szmodics stays

It is unlikely to be a secret to anyone just how important Sammie Szmodics' league high 27 Championship goals were last season, in keeping the club in the division.

That though, is inevitably prompting speculation around his future, with the likes of Brentford, Luton Town and Sheffield United all among those credited with an interest in the Republic of Ireland international.

Considering the difference his goals made to the club last season though, not to mention the lift his personality and attitude ought to also provide, keeping him at Ewood Park will be a major boost for Blackburn, and send a welcome message of intent that they can retain the services of key assets.

Sammie Szmodics 2023/24 Championship stats for Blackburn Rovers - from SofaScore Appearances 44 Goals 27 Shots on Target per Game 1.4 Assists 4 Pass Success Rate 81% Dribble Success Rate 49% Duel Success Rate 42%

Kyle McFadzean stays

Signed on a free transfer from Coventry City back in January, on a contract that ran for the second half of last season, Kyle McFadzean proved a key addition at Ewood Park.

The 37-year-old rarely put a foot wrong following his arrival in Lancashire, and his experience and leadership were crucial in helping to solidify a leaky Blackburn defence. As a result, it was no surprise to see the club confirm that they are in talks to extend his contract, with his previous deal having now expired.

It would therefore be somewhat disappointing and concerning if an extension was not secured and announced, considering both Eustace and McFadzean have expressed a desire for the latter to remain at Ewood Park for the 2024/25 campaign.

Sam Gallagher sold

Sam Gallagher has been a useful servant to Blackburn for many years now, but this does feel like it could be the right time for him to move on.

The striker is now entering the final year of his contract at Ewood Park, meaning this could be the club's last chance to cash in on him. He is among their highest earners and has never really scored the amount of goals that someone in his position should. It would therefore, surely make sense to at least try and make some money from his exit, by selling him this summer, rather than risk letting him go for nothing at the end of this season.

Indeed, Ipswich Town apparently still hold an interest in the striker after seeing interest knocked back in January. Given they are now a Premier League side after promotion last season, the finances they could offer for a deal such as this, could certainly be useful and appealing for Rovers.