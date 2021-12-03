Szmodics starts: The predicted Peterborough United XI to face Nottingham Forest this weekend

Peterborough United will be looking to kick-start their season this weekend by securing a positive result in their clash with Nottingham Forest.

After achieving promotion to the Championship earlier this year, Posh have yet to adapt to life in their new division as they have only managed to accumulate 16 points from their opening 20 league games.

Set to face a Forest side on Saturday who are currently on a six-game unbeaten run in the second-tier, Peterborough could be in for a tough afternoon if they fail to step up to the mark in this particular fixture.

Whilst Posh manager Darren Ferguson is set to be without Joel Randall and Kwame Poku for this fixture, he could potentially opt to give the likes of Sammie Szmodics and Jorge Grant the chance to impress at the City Ground.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Peterborough could line up against Forest…

Having opted to utilise the 3-4-1-2 formation during last weekend’s clash with Barnsley, Ferguson is likely to stick with this particular set-up tomorrow.

Posh goalkeeper David Cornell will be looking to claim his fourth clean-sheet of the season in this fixture.

Dan Butler, Ronnie Edwards and Josh Knight will be tasked with keeping the likes of Brennan Johnson, Lewis Grabban and Philip Zinckernagel quiet in Saturday’s clash.

Meanwhile, Nathan Thompson and Harrison Burrows are set to feature in the wing-back roles for Peterborough.

Jack Taylor will feature alongside Conor Coventry in the heart of midfield whilst Siriki Dembele is likely to operate in a more advanced central role.

Jonson Clarke-Harris is expected to keep his place in Peterborough’s starting eleven and could be partnered up-front by Szmodics.

Having been utilised as a substitute by Ferguson in the club’s 0-0 draw with Barnsley, Szmodics will be determined to prove his worth if he is given the nod to feature ahead of Kai Corbert.

Yet to replicate the performance levels which allowed him to provide 23 direct goal contributions in League One last season during the current campaign, the 26-year-old has only illustrated glimpses of his talent in the second-tier.

By adding to the two goals that he has scored for Posh at this level tomorrow, Szmodics could potentially help his side secure a morale-boosting victory at the City Ground.