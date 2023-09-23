Highlights Reading fans are frustrated with owner Dai Yongge for the club's financial struggles and repeated points deductions. Sky Sports host Simon Thomas criticized Yongge for ruining the club.

The ongoing off-field issues and lack of financial stability have resulted in Reading's relegation to League One and a four-point deduction in the current season.

Despite the challenges, Reading fans continue to protest for change, and there are concerns about the future of the club. On the bright side, the team has shown potential and young players have emerged.

Sky Sports host Simon Thomas has hit out at Reading owner Dai Yongge for the situation the club find themselves in.

Reading’s off-field issues continue

It has been a troublesome few years for the Royals, with financial issues and a failure to stick to agreed plans with the EFL resulting in several points deductions.

The Berkshire outfit were hit with a penalty last season that ultimately contributed to their relegation to League One, and the same has happened in the third tier.

Ruben Selles, who was heavily restricted with what he could do in the summer due to an embargo, has seen his side deducted four points, which meant they went into the weekend in the relegation zone.

Unsurprisingly, the Reading fans are losing patience, and they have staged several protests as they look to get Yongge out of the club, which included throwing tennis balls on the pitch to disrupt the game against Bolton.

And, their plight has been recognised by the national media, with Sky Sports host Simon Thomas and the Soccer Saturday panel discussing Reading’s situation this afternoon.

Thomas didn’t hold back with his assessment, as he criticised Yongge for what has gone on under his ownership.

“You can understand Reading fans’ frustrations, they can remember the Premier League years. But, now, they’ve got an owner that is struggling to get money out of China, struggling to pay the players wages on time, they keep getting these deductions as well. It’s miserable at the moment for Reading fans. It looks like an owner systematically ruining a good football club.”

Is this a fair criticism?

You can’t really argue with what Thomas has said here, and it’s why the Reading fans are worried about their club, not just in the short-term, but in the long-term as well, and what the future holds for them.

It’s ridiculous that they’ve had so many points deducted over the past two seasons, and it’s entirely down to mismanagement from the top.

So, the fans are right to protest, and they will keep doing so until they get the change that they need - and they’re sure to appreciate the fact it has been mentioned on TV today.

What next for Reading?

With Yongge charged by the EFL in the last week, it shows that these issues are very much ongoing, with the owner failing to deposit the necessary funds to cover the wage bill, which he had promised to do in the past.

That shows there’s not much light at the end of the tunnel for Reading right now, and there could be more issues on the horizon for the League One side, which is why the fans will keep trying to make themselves heard.

This obviously is an unwanted distraction for Selles and the team, but it’s been going on all summer, so it’s nothing new for them, and he won’t be wanting to use that as an excuse.

On the positive side, his team have shown they can get results, and the emergence of several talented young players has been a real boost, so it’s not all doom and gloom.