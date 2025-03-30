This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings, and more…

Hillsborough, home to Sheffield Wednesday since 1899, stands as a cultural landmark, a repository of history, and a symbol of the club’s storied past.

However, in 2025, the stadium’s condition has become a reflection of the club's wider challenges.

Hillsborough’s structural integrity and facilities have been a growing concern for many, as maintenance issues and stagnated redevelopment projects have raised alarms.

Football League World spoke to Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit Patrick McKenna, who expressed his thoughts on the deteriorating state of Hillsborough and its broader implications for the club’s future.

The state of Hillsborough Stadium in 2025: a sign of decline

"In regard to something I would change or improve about Hillsborough, I think, unfortunately, the state that Hillsborough is in, in 2025, is sadly symbolic of the decline of this great club in the past 25 years," McKenna shared with FLW.

"I know it’s a place I love, and it’s one of those old-style stadiums that stands up against the modern bowl stadiums, which all seem a bit same-ish and bland, but you have to, deep down, admit as a Wednesday fan a lot of repairs need to be done on Hillsborough.

"If you look at the fact that the capacity has been reduced each year, now it’s just under 34,000 at maximum capacity. That says something, and unfortunately there are just some real basics that are embarrassing.

Related Sheffield Wednesday identify Danny Rohl replacement amid Southampton exit talks The Owls appear to have found their number one target to succeed Danny Rohl should he make a switch to the Saints.

"There were reports from somebody in the women’s toilets in the Grand Stand that there was no running water. There’s also been a case with the Kop toilets for a long while - so they’re not getting basics like hot running water right for a long while. It’s just pointing to a big, big problem.

"As well, the stadium just kind of looks tired. Even looking at the clock on top of the South Stand, there’s just a feeling that the place needs a lick of paint.

"There’s structural work costing a few million pounds that needs to be done on the North Stand, and ideally there were changes that needed to be made years ago, after the Hillsborough Disaster - they would have knocked down Leppings Lane and built a new stand there, but it wasn’t done.

"It’s quite sad to see, Hillsborough just kind of seems to be falling into more disrepair. We’ll continue to get reduced capacity and substandard facilities. As I said, it’s a sad symbol of the club, but that’s where we’re at in 2025."

McKenna concludes with a somber reflection on the future: "It’s quite sad to see Hillsborough just kind of seems to be falling into more disrepair. We’ll continue to get reduced capacity and substandard facilities. As I said, it’s a sad symbol of the club, but that’s where we’re at in 2025."

Hillsborough’s ongoing deterioration is a barrier to Sheffield Wednesday success

Despite ambitious plans announced in 2009 for a £22 million upgrade that would increase capacity and meet FIFA World Cup standards, all significant plans to upgrade Hillsborough have faltered.

The stadium's capacity has been reduced to 34,835 on safety grounds, with few substantial improvements made over the years. The stadium, once a grand venue that hosted European Championships and Cup Finals, now faces ongoing struggles to meet even the most basic expectations.

Average attendances at Hillsborough Season Average Division 2015–16 22,641 Championship 2016–17 27,129 Championship 2017–18 25,995 Championship 2018–19 24,429 Championship 2019–20 23,773 Championship 2020–21 0 Championship (COVID-19 season) 2021–22 22,470 League One 2022-23 25,378 League One 2023-24 26,762 Championship

The decline of Hillsborough is not just a matter of physical infrastructure - it’s a symptom of Sheffield Wednesday’s broader issues. Financial instability, poor management, and a lack of long-term strategic planning have all contributed to this ongoing deterioration.

In modern football, clubs must provide facilities that meet the needs of both players and fans. If the Owls are to re-establish themselves, action must be taken to address the visible neglect at Hillsborough.

The problems facing the stadium are a stark reminder of the broader challenges within the club.