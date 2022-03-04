Sylla Sow starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to play Lincoln on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday find themselves in excellent form and have recently entered the League One play-off positions.

Winning seven wins from their last eight matches, the Owls have turned from play-off hopefuls to having the automatic promotion positions in sight.

The Yorkshire club ran out as 5-2 winners during the week against Burton Albion, with the Brewers adding real quality and experience in recent weeks.

With a run of favourable fixtures ahead of them, Darren Moore’s side will be looking to inflict as much pressure as possible on the current top two, starting tomorrow with home strugglers Lincoln City.

Despite losing three of their last five away games, the Owls have upped it a gear in recent weeks, with the Imps winning just one of their last seven third-tier clashes.

Wednesday still have 12 games left to play in the league this season, with an immediate return to the Championship the ultimate goal.

Here, we take a look at how Sheffield Wednesday could line up for tomorrow’s trip to Lincoln…

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has proven to rank in as one of the best shot-stoppers in the third-tier this season, with the Burnley goalkeeper looking set for another start.

Dominic Iorfa will be pushing for a start after spending over four months out with injury, however, it will be difficult for Moore to change the back three after a relatively display, for most parts anyway.

Liam Palmer has shown excellent versatility this season to fill in where is required, but he should be deployed in a more familiar right wing-back role tomorrow.

Marvin Johnson was excellent against Burton during the week and should see another start from left wing-back as a result.

It will be no surprise to see the same midfield three that started against Burton with another opportunity from the beginning, with Barry Bannan particularly shining against the Brewers.

As Lee Gregory continues to recover from injury, and with Josh Windass also out, Callum Paterson and Sylla Sow could start up top for Wednesday.

It would be no real shock to see the same starting XI as Wednesday are now hitting the best form they have shown all season, something that Moore will be keen to continue.