Sydie Peck didn't waste any time in taking to social media to celebrate Sheffield United's 1-0 win against Watford.

Posting on X yesterday, he celebrated the Blades' victory with fans shortly after full-time, after picking up what could be a crucial three points.

United started the campaign on -2 points, but that hasn't had a major psychological impact on them during the early stages of the season, registering two wins and two draws in their four league games so far.

Starting their season with a 2-0 away victory at Preston North End, they followed that up with draws against Queens Park Rangers and Norwich City, with their tie against the latter coming away from home.

Yesterday, they looked set to face a very tricky test, with the Hornets winning their opening three league games of the campaign despite enduring a fairly poor pre-season period.

And Tom Cleverley's side certainly didn't roll over, with United only coming away from the game with a 1-0 win in the end.

Daniel Bachmann's early own goal, following some good work from Callum O'Hare, proved to be the difference in the end.

It's fair to say that the Blades should have scored more goals on the day, but the three points are all that matters for Chris Wilder's side in their likely quest to secure a Premier League return at the first time of asking.

They may have started the season on a deduction and lost some key players, including Will Osula, but they recruited well during the summer window and are now in a decent position in the table.

Championship Table (6th-10th) (As of September 2nd, 2024) P GD Pts 6 Burnley 4 7 7 7 Middlesbrough 4 2 7 8 Sheffield United 4 3 6 9 Oxford United 4 2 6 10 Derby County 4 1 6

And with spirits high, it's no surprise that a United player has taken to social media to celebrate their latest victory with the fans.

Sydie Peck's message after Sheffield United's victory v Watford

Peck, who only made a small cameo from the bench but played a part in seeing out the game for United, sent a simple message to fans on social media after the game.

He posted on X: "We’re all blades aren’t we !! ⚔️❤️."

The 19-year-old will be hoping to post more messages like this on his social media timeline between now and the end of this term.

Sheffield United must build on this decent start to the season

United have done well during the early stages of the campaign.

They would have wanted to win against QPR, but the R's win at Luton Town on Friday shows they are a tough team to beat.

You could see how relieved Wilder was when the full-time whistle went yesterday - but he wouldn't have been that nervous if United had taken some of their other opportunities.

The Blades will be hoping to win some games comfortably this term, but for now, the three points are the only thing that matters.

If they are to secure promotion at the end of this term, they will need to see out close games and this is what they were able to do yesterday.