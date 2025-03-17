Sheffield United midfielder Sydie Peck has taken to social media to share a cheeky message with supporters after the 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in the Steel City derby at Hillsborough on Sunday.

It was a game in which Wednesday arguably made the better start, and they almost took the lead in the first half, but Michael Smith's header was kept out by a strong save from Michael Cooper.

The Owls continued to threaten after the break, and Harrison Burrows produced a crucial block to deny Josh Windass, but it was the Blades who went ahead in the 64th minute when Tyrese Campbell's cross was deflected into the path of Rhian Brewster, who slotted home from close range.

Wednesday piled on the pressure in the closing stages as they searched for an equaliser, and Marvin Johnson and Svante Ingelsson both went close, but United held on to complete a double over their bitter rivals for the first time since the 2005-06 season.

Even more importantly, the victory moved Chris Wilder's side back into the automatic promotion places, and they are now two points clear of third-placed Burnley and level on points with leaders Leeds United.

Championship table (as it stands 17th March) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 38 51 80 2 Sheffield United 38 25 80 3 Burnley 38 41 78 4 Sunderland 38 18 69 5 Coventry City 38 7 59 6 West Brom 38 14 57 7 Bristol City 38 8 57 8 Middlesbrough 38 9 54

Sydie Peck takes aim at Sheffield Wednesday after Steel City derby success

After Ollie Arblaster suffered a season-ending knee injury in the 1-0 win over Wednesday in the reverse fixture at Bramall Lane in November, Peck has stepped up to become a crucial part of the United midfield, providing two assists in 36 appearances this season.

With Vinicius Souza also unavailable for the game at Hillsborough, Peck put in another impressive performance alongside Hamza Choudhury, and after his side's victory, he could not resist making a dig at the Owls on social media.

Posting a photo of himself celebrating with match-winner Brewster, Peck wrote on Instagram: "Quick question Blades, who put the ball in the Wednesday net?"

The more eagle-eyed Blades supporters will also have noticed that Peck changed the location of his post to "Brewster High School", and it was clearly appreciated by the striker, who commented with a two-emoji response: "😂❤️"

Peck is not the only United figure to rub salt into Wednesday's wounds after their Steel City derby defeat, and it was perhaps Wilder who made the most mischievous comments, claiming that his side had ended the Owls' play-off hopes.

"We're here to win and we've won another tight Sheffield derby, it hasn't been luck, it hasn't been fortune. We win games of football. We're on 82 points (deduction-aside) after 38 games. Sheffield Wednesday are on 51, their season's done. Ours is still alive," Wilder told The Star.

"Those supporters that had bets with Sheffield Wednesday fans in the summer about who will finish higher, I hope they've cashed in and enjoy their winnings."

Steel City derby double will boost Sheffield United promotion charge

Wednesday could legitimately argue that they were the better side on Sunday afternoon, and they certainly had more clear-cut chances than the visitors, but as they have done so often this season, United found a way to grind out another crucial victory.

The Blades have now won six consecutive away games, matching the club record set all the way back in the 1892-93 season, and that underlines the character and resilience that Wilder has instilled in his squad this campaign.

There was already plenty of positivity at United, but doing the double over their Steel City rivals for the first time in almost 20 years will only increase the feel-good factor around Bramall Lane, and it could give Wilder's men a big boost ahead of the final eight games of the season as they look to secure automatic promotion.