Swindon Town’s top 10 most expensive signings – What are they up to now?

Football fans of a certain age would probably not believe that Swindon Town used to be a Premier League club, but that’s exactly what they were very briefly in the 1990s.

The Robins had a turbulent few years where they were promoted to the top flight but were quickly sent back to Division One – and then the following season were relegated into the third tier.

Swindon have spent the majority of the 21st century in League One, although there have been a few occasions where the club have dropped into the fourth tier.

As you can imagine the club haven’t spent nearly as much on transfer fees in this period than they did in the 1990s when they were aiming for the top flight, and many of the players you’re about to see may not be known by the younger generation of Robins.

Let’s look at the top 10 record signings at the County Ground and see what they’re upto now.