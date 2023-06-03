Swindon Town have had a rollercoaster couple of seasons with ownership changes and promotion challenges.

It's rare that in recent years that Swindon aren't battling for something whether that is pushing for the top six or ensuring they avoid the drop.

Whatever the case, the fans have stuck by the club through it all, with some well-known faces likely to have visited the County Ground through these times.

3 Who are Swindon Town's most famous supporters?

With that in mind, we take a look at who the most famous faces are you might have seen supporting Swindon over the years.

Ivo Graham

Comedian Ivo Graham is a well known supporter of the Robins having featured on numerous mediums surrounding the club.

He showcased his love for the football club when appearing on League of 72, speaking to former midfielder Anthony Grant.

Graham is also a well-known comedian, something he's certainly more known for than his love for Swindon. Like many comedians, Graham regularly performs at the Edinburgh Fringe festival and regular tours around the UK.

He's perhaps more recognised due to regularly appearing on the BBC, featuring on the likes of Mock The Week, Have I Got News For You and season 15 of Taskmaster.

2 Is Jamie Cullum a Swindon Town fan?

Jamie Cullum is a well known jazz artist, with his career taking off when appearing on BBC chat show Parkinson in 2003, giving hime him the platform to go on and become a successful artist.

He's won many awards throughout his career for his original career and was even nominated for multiple BRIT Awards in 2005. He also worked in broadcasting, chairing the BBC Radio 2's The Jazz Show and can often be heard on Tuesday's at 9pm.

Away from jazz and broadcasting, he also has a love for Swindon Town. This is likely to have been influenced by his father who was reported to be a season ticket holder at the County Ground.

Daisy May Cooper

Cooper is an actress and a writer, and is best known for playing Kerry Mucklowe in BBC sitcom This Country. She co-wrote and created the show and won a BAFTA award for Best Female Comedy performance in 2018 for her role as Mucklowe. This proved to be a platform for Cooper's career as she has now elevated to many more roles.

She has featured in ITV series Doc Martin, as well as 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown on Channel Four and Never Mind the Buzzcocks on Sky.

The 36-year-old was born in Gloucestershire and has never hidden away from showing her love for the Robins. Her character in This Country often wore the club's shirt, as well as wearing a Swindon dress when picking up her BAFTA award.

1 Can you remember Willie Carson's time at Swindon?

Many Swindon fans will be all too aware of Carson and his involvement with Swindon.

He took being a supporter to the next level by becoming Chairman between 2001 and 2007, overseeing one promotion and one relegation during his six-year reign as Chairman.

Carson will mostly be remembered for his time as a horse racing jockey outside his love for Swindon. He won thousands of races during his long and successful career, claiming an OBE for his contributions to the sport.

Carson continued his career success when appearing on the 2011 edition of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! He came in fifth place during the series, a finish he would have certainly been pleased with after his sporting successes.