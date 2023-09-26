It has been a frustrating couple of seasons for Swindon Town, as they look to start climbing up the Football League once again.

After being relegated from League One in their first season back in the third-tier during the 2020/21 campaign, the Robins were then denied a swift return to that level during the 2021/22 campaign, when they were beaten by Port Vale in the League Two play-off semi-finals.

Last season though, Swindon were unable to make it into the play-offs to get a shot at promotion at all, as they were forced to settle for a tenth place finish in the fourth-tier standings.

As a result, they will now be hoping to improve on that during the current campaign, under the guidance of new manager Michael Flynn.

Among the many Swindon fans hoping that Flynn can bring success to the County Ground this season, are a number of famous faces who support the Robins.

Those are who we are focusing on today, by giving you a run-down of the club's four most famous supporters.

So why not take a look at those celebrity Swindon Town fans right here, and see if you have ever spotted one of these individuals, at one of the Robins' games?!

4 Jamie Cullum

First up here is Jazz musician and singer Jamie Cullum, who first emerged in the public eye in 2003, with an appearance on the chat show Parkinson back in 2003.

Since then, Cullum has gone on to win a number of awards for his music, and was nominated for a Brit award in 2005, while he now also presents a Jazz show on BBC Radio 2 every Tuesday night.

Away from music, Cullum is a supporter of Swindon Town, a connection which may well have been inspired by his father's days as a season ticket holder for the club.

3 Ivo Graham

Next up on this list of Swindon's well-known supporters, is comedian Ivo Graham, who has regularly appears on a number of televisions panel shows such as Mock The Week and Have I Got News For You, while he also featured on a recent series of Taskmaster.

Of course, like many comedians, Graham is also known for his stand-up tours, and he does not hide his footballing connections either.

Beyond his work on the comedic circuit, Graham has also appeared on a number of football based shows in recent times, where he will often make clear his support for Swindon, giving his verdict on various goings on at The County Ground.

2 Willie Carson

One famous name from elsewhere in the world of sport who is a supporter of Swindon Town, is Willie Carson.

A hugely successful jockey during his career, Carson won a long list of major horse races both in the United Kingdom and abroad, finishing a year as British Champion Jockey on no fewer than five connections.

As a Swindon Town fan, Carson also holds a strong connection with the club, having even held the role of chairman at The County Ground between 2001 and 2007, with one promotion and one relegation coming while he was overseeing the club at that level.

1 Daisy May Cooper

Actor and writer Daisy May Cooper is another well known face, who doesn't hide her support for the Robins.

Cooper has appeared on a number of comedy panel shows such as Never Mind The Buzzcocks and Taskmaster, while she also created and starred in the sitcom This Country.

Having won a BAFTA for the show, Cooper then proved her dedication to Swindon Town, when she attended the awards ceremony while wearing a dress that was based on the club's home shirt.