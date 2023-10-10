Highlights Swindon Town hopes to end their stay in League Two this season and return to League One.

Swindon Town will hope their stay in England’s fourth tier comes to an end this season.

The Robins are now in their third consecutive season in League Two, and they will hope this is the season that sees them return to League One.

The current crop of Swindon players will hope they can be the next generation to put their names in the club’s history books.

So, with that said, Football League World have looked at Swindon Town’s seven biggest club legends and ranked them…

7 Charlie Austin

Austin is the most recent player to play for the club in the 21st century, having joined the club in 2009.

The forward is now in his second stint at the club, having rejoined them in 2023. He is closing in on 100 appearances for the Robins, and in that time, he has so far got 49 goals to his name.

Austin has finished as the club’s top goalscorer before and is fondly admired by the club’s supporters, especially the younger generation. That is why he makes it on this list.

6 Fraser Digby

Digby is the club’s fourth-highest appearance maker, with 505 games to his name.

Digby was a former goalkeeper at Swindon, and while he arrived at the club unproven, he was integral to the Robins reaching the top flight in 1990.

Digby was Swindon’s former goalkeeper and has been recognised in the past as arguably their best number one.

5 Colin Calderwood

Calderwood may now be known for working as a manager and assistant manager in recent years, but the Scotsman also had a playing career.

He started off at Mansfield Town, but in 1985 he joined Swindon and was immediately named the club’s captain.

Calderwood was part of sides that won promotion from the fourth tier and third tier in consecutive seasons, as he was integral to their success.

In 1990, he was part of the best moment as the club reached the top flight for the first time in their history.

Calderwood left the club in 1993, but during his time with the Robins, he played over 400 games for the club and established himself as a Premier League defender in the process.

4 John Trollope

Trollope spent 21 years at Swindon Town and appeared for the club an impressive 889 times, which places him at the top of the list for all-time appearance-makers at the club.

Trollope appeared over 200 more times than the next player on the list, as he was a regular in the side from 1960 to 1981. The former player did have a spell as a manager, but his time will be fondly remembered for what he did as a player.

3 Don Rogers

Don Rogers is a former player who is lucky enough to have a stand named after him. Swindon named their south stand after Rogers in 2008, and it was in recognition of the former player sitting fifth on the all-time appearance standings and third on the goal scoring list.

Rogers had two spells at Swindon; the first was an 11-year stint between 1961 and 1972. His second stint at the club came in 1976, but it was in 1996 that Rogers had his best moment in a Swindon shirt, where he scored twice against Arsenal to earn the club the League Cup trophy.

2 Harold Flemming

Flemming is currently Swindon’s second-highest goalscorer in their history, as he spent his whole Swindon career with the Robins.

Flemming has been noticed as one of the club’s best players, as he scored 203 goals in 332 appearances for the club.

He would have likely added to his scoring charts as well as his appearance tally had it not been for the First World War.

Flemming’s contribution to the club hasn’t gone unnoticed, as he has his own street named after him outside the ground and a statue in the club’s reception.

1 Harry Morris

It may be no surprise to Swindon fans to see former player Harry Morris ranked as the club’s biggest legend.

Morris was crowned the club’s greatest ever player in 2013 by Swindon supporters. He may not be known by many of the younger generation, as Morris played for the club between 1926 and 1993.

Morris is still the club’s highest goalscorer in their history, netting 229 times in just 279 games for the club. The former striker also holds the record for the most goals in a season, which is 47. So it is no surprise he comes in at first place.