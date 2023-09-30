Over the years, there have been plenty of individuals to stepped into the dugout at The County Ground as manager of Swindon Town.

Some of those will have brought considerable success to the club, with the likes of Ossie Ardiles, Glenn Hoddle, Paolo Di Canio and Richie Wellens among those to have won promotion while in charge of the Robins.

However, there are others, for whom their time in charge of Swindon simply did not work out, for one reason or another.

It is those who fall into the latter category that we are focusing on today, by taking a look at the six worst managers the club have had, based on win percentage.

In the interests of a fair assessment, managers are only considered eligible if they took charge of Swindon, for at least ten competitive games.

So why not take a look at who makes an unwanted appearance on this list, and see if there are any surprise names to feature on it in your eyes?!

6 Jimmy Quinn

We start this list with Jimmy Quinn, who faced a huge task when he took charge of the club in October 2008, having previously represented them in two spells as a player.

Quinn eventually found himself having to cope with a club that was plunged into administration amid some major financial issues, forcing them to sell players without being able to replace them, meaning Quinn himself even had to play for the club again as a 40-year-old.

He was eventually sacked following the club's relegation from the second-tier at the end of the 1999/2000 season having won 19 of his 85 games in charge, a win percentage of 22.4%.

5 Jody Morris

After spells behind the scenes at Chelsea, Derby and Reading, Morris took on his first full-time managerial role when he replaced Scott Lindsey as manager in January this year.

The former Premier League midfielder signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at The County Ground, but lasted less than four months, before being sacked at the start of May.

That came after Morris had won just four of his 18 games in charge of the Robins, a win percentage of 22.2%.

4 Colin Todd

Todd took charge of Swindon in the summer of 2000, following the club's relegation to the third-tier of English football.

However, he was unable to guide the Robins towards a promotion push, as they instead found themselves battling to avoid another relegation.

In the end, the former centre back was sacked by Swindon after just a few months in charge in October 2000, with just four wins from 18 games, for another 22.2% win percentage.

3 Les Allen

Allen took charge of Swindon in November 1972, and guided the club to a 16th place finish in the second-tier that season.

However, the Robins struggled under the former QPR and Tottenham man the following campaign, and he was sacked in February 1974, although that was not enough to prevent Swindon being relegated to Divison Three come the conclusion of that campaign.

In total, Allen picked up 13 wins from 62 games in charge of Swindon, a win percentage of just 21%.

2 John Gorman

Gorman stepped into the role of first-team manager for the first time in his career when he took charge of Swindon in the summer of 1993, when Glenn Hoddle - who he had previously been assistant to at The County Ground - left for Chelsea.

That meant Gorman was taking charge of the Robins as they embarked on their first ever Premier League campaign in the 1993/94 season, following promotion in the previous campaign.

However, the Robins conceded 100 goals and claimed just 30 points from 42 games as they were relegated from the Premier League after just one season. Though Swindon initially stuck with Gorman after that, he was sacked in November 1994 with the club struggling in the second-tier, having won just 15 of of 72 games in charge, a win percentage of 20.8%.

1 Paul Hart

Hart took charge of Swindon Town in March 2011, with the club languishing in the League One relegation zone.

However, he was unable to turn things around at The County Ground, with the Robins relegation to League Two being confirmed shortly before Hart was sacked by the club at the end of April 2011.

In total, Hart won just once in his 11 games in charge of the Robins, a win percentage of just 9.1%, the lowest of any permanent manager in Swindon Town's history.