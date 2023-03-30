After missing out on promotion via the play-offs last year, Swindon Town would have been hoping to launch a push for a top-three finish in League Two this season.

However, a lack of consistency throughout the campaign has resulted in the Robins needing a minor miracle to reach the play-offs later this year.

Currently 10 points adrift of seventh-place, which is occupied by Bradford City, Swindon are expected to be playing League Two football once again next season.

Appointed as Swindon boss at the end of January, Jody Morris will be looking to stamp his authority on the club's squad this summer.

Before the transfer window re-opens, the Robins will be looking to provide their supporters with something to shout about in the closing stages of the 2022/23 campaign.

Ahead of Swindon's meeting with Hartlepool United this weekend, we have decided to take a look at three of the club's most famous fans.

Check them out below...

1 Willie Carson

Willie Carson is an avid Swindon supporter and was the chairman of the club between 2001 and 2007.

Carson initially achieved fame as jockey in horse racing and won the British Champion Jockey on five occasions during his career.

His most prolific season came in 1990 when he rode a total of 187 winners.

For his services to horse racing, Carson was awarded an OBE.

After retiring from the sport, Carson appeared on the 11th series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

2 Jamie Cullum

Jamie Cullum is also a Robins fan.

Cullum became a famous figure in the United Kingdom as a jazz-pop musician.

The 43-year-old's third and fourth album (Twentysomething and Catching Tales) both charted in the top-five.

Cullum has also achieved three top-40 singles as a solo artist.

3 Daisy May Cooper

Daisy May Cooper is also a well-known Swindon supporter.

At the Baftas in 2018, Cooper wore a Swindon-inspired dress.

Cooper achieved fame for her role as Kerry Mucklowe in the BBC comedy series This Country.

The 36-year-old co-created and co-wrote the series alongside her brother Charlie Cooper who plays Lee "Kurtan" Mucklowe.

This Country ran for three series and proved to be a hit in the UK with viewers.

For her role as Kerry, Cooper won the Best Female Comedy Performance at the Baftas.

Cooper recently featured in the latest series of The Masked Singer where she was eventually eliminated from the competition in the sixth episode.