Swindon Town v Oxford United: Team and injury news, stats and where to watch the game

Football League World’s Sam Rourke will be live at the County Ground this evening as Swindon Town take on Oxford United in the latest edition of the A420 Derby.

The reverse fixture at the Kassam Stadium back in November was certainly an entertaining one as the Robins staged a stunning late comeback with two goals in the last five minutes to pick up the win.

That result ended seven straight derby wins for the U’s and at the time, it game Robins boss John Sheridan his first away win.

Indeed, the U’s will be desperate to get back to winning ways in this derby to aid their hopes of securing a play-off spot in League One with them five points off Portsmouth who are in sixth place.

Meanwhile, Swindon will be eager to pick up a victory to enhance their chances of avoiding relegation this season as they sit in 20th spot, just one point above Bristol Rovers who are in the dreaded drop zone.

Team and injury news

For the home side, Jonathan Grounds is unavailable and will miss tonight’s fixture with a minor hamstring injury which he sustained on Saturday.

Mathieu Baudry and Ezekiel Fryers both remained sidelined for Swindon.

Town did extend Connal Trueman’s emergency stint at the club and he will start this evening for the hosts in goal.

As for the U’s, they have no new injuries after the weekend stalemate with Charlton Athleic.

There was initial concern over Jamie Hanson after he cramped up near the end of the game, whilst Dan Agyei took a knock but both are expected to be available for selection this evening.

John Mousinho, Marcus McGuane, James Henry, Sam Winnall and Sam Long are all out for tonight’s fixture, whilst Elliot Lee is also a doubt for Karl Robinson’s side this evening.

Stats

Swindon have won two of their last six League One games and come into this fixture off the back of two consecutive league defeats.

Oxford head into this clash having drawn their last three League One games, only winning once in their last six league games.

Where to watch the game

The game will be broadcasted on each club’s respective iFollow platform with kick-off scheduled for 7pm.