Swindon Town v Newport County: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

It’s fair to say it’s been a mixed bag for both Swindon Town and Newport County heading into Tuesday night’s League Two clash.

The home side – Swindon – under the guidance of boss Scott Lindsey, the Robins currently sit tenth in the fourth tier table.

Follo0wing Saturday’s defeat at the hand of Northampton Town, the club will certainly be hoping to take a positive result from tomorrow’s clash.

Newport County, meanwhile, come into the match sitting 16th in the league standings.

However, they did secure a big three points over the weekend, defeating Leyton Orient 2-1 away from home.

With that said, here is everything you need to know about the clash.

Latest team news

For the home side there is good news first of all. Luke Jephcott is available and was only taken off as a precaution this weekend.

Meanwhile, Mathie Baudry is also available after being pulled out of the previous squad due to illness. Tom Clayton is also fine.

However, Angus MacDonald is not, with boss Lindsey confirming that he has dislocated his collar bone.

At the time of writing, no team news has yet been confirmed for the away side.

Is there a live stream?

The match is not live on TV in the United Kingdom.

However, there may be a live stream available through iFollow as it is a midweek fixture.

Please find information for Swindon’s iFollow here and Newport’s iFollow here.

What time is kick-off?

Kick off at the County Ground is scheduled for 7:45PM UK time.

Score prediction

Given how both side’s have got on so far this season, I’d back the home side to take all three points here.

Newport will be buoyant after Saturday’s victory. but I think Swindon will just edge it with the County Ground faithful behind them.

Swindon Town 2 – 1 Newport County.