This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swindon Town manager, Ian Holloway, has got off to a fairly poor start to life with the former top flight club, winning just two of his eight matches in charge, neither of which came in the league.

This has seen pressure begin to build, as the unhappy Swindon faithful demand better results.

Ian Holloway - Swindon Town record in all competitions (PlaymakerStats) Played Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Win % 7 2 2 3 11 16 29 *Accurate as of December 4th 2024

After many years languishing in League Two, this season could be the year the Robins finally get out of the fourth tier, but not the way they wanted. After 18 matches, Town sit bottom of the table, having won just twice all season. Holloway now finds himself under real pressure, following a 4-0 hammering against Colchester United on Saturday.

The club is winless in their last seven league matches, which has seen five defeats and two draws condemn the Robins to the foot of the table. With a busy schedule ahead, this month could be make or break for the Bristolian manager.

Supporters questioning Holloway's decision-making

We asked our Swindon fan pundit, Ben Nicholls, whether he believed the former Blackpool boss was still the right man for the job or if there are growing fears with Holloway at the wheel.

"I believe it's far too early to suggest Holloway out.

"Some decisions he's made have been questionable. For instance, last night [Tuesday], he went with pretty much the same team that played with ten men for two hours in a game that went all the way to extra time, against Accrington. This was probably part of the reason for our horrific start to go 4-0 down in the first 38 minutes.

"However, he is a man that likes to have a plan A, B and C. I think he's better than the previous manager [Mark Kennedy], but he's got a serious job on his hands. I would struggle to see Pep Guardiola or Sir Alex Ferguson fix us right now.

"I'm not saying he's [Holloway] the man, but the blame is not with him. I'm not Holloway out because Swindon have cut through so many managers, I think we've had six managers under Clem's [Morfuni] reign and sacking another one isn't going to make a lot of difference, so we're going to have to back him.

"I've had my doubts about him, he does chop and change a lot, he doesn't know his best team, he does make questionable substitutions sometimes, he does have questionable tactics.

"That gung-ho, all-out attack approach sometimes is not the best. But, I think we just need to get behind him, because changing it isn't going to make any difference."

Holloway must target a strong January

It's worth noting that the squad the former Premier League boss has inherited at the County Ground isn't his own work. His predecessor, Kennedy, took control of summer business and built a squad he felt suited him.

Clearly, the squad isn't working for Holloway. However, the upcoming January transfer window will come as a blessing for the 61-year-old, as he will be able to bring in players that he wants. Whilst the budget won't be enormous, plenty of players will be available on loan to help aid this season's survival effort.

The most important task between now and then is making sure that Swindon aren't cut off inside the relegation zone by January, giving them a mountain to climb. If Holloway can pick up a couple of wins between now and then, things could look a lot better for the club come next month.