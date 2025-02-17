This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings, and more…

Swindon Town have been told to make the loan deal for a winter signing Tom Nichols permanent and build their team around the forward.

Nichols has made seven appearances since joining League Two Swindon from third-tier Mansfield Town during the winter window.

Still yet to score a goal, Nichols has gained fans at the County Ground thanks to other facets of his game.

Tom Nichols’ goalscoring record does not tell the full story

Nichols’ lack of goals early into his Swindon career does not come as a complete surprise, with the 31-year-old never being a truly consistent goalscorer throughout his career.

Tom Nichols' goal record in the Football League by club (Via transfermarkt.co.uk) Club Years Apps Goals Exeter City 2011-2016 97 34 Peterborough United 2016-17 50 11 Bristol Rovers 2017-20 94 4 Cheltenham Town (Loan) 2020 4 0 Crawley Town 2020-22 101 23 Gillingham 2023-24 48 7 Mansfield Town 2024-25 23 3 Swindon Town (Loan) 2025 7 0

That caused some concern for Robins fans when news of his arrival was confirmed, but subsequent performances have allayed fears regarding Nichols’ ability to contribute to Swindon Town.

Football League World’s resident Swindon fan pundit, Ciaran Daniel, believes Nichols’ ability to fashion chances for other players has already proven vital.

Discussing Nichols, Ciaran told FLW: “I very much think we should get Tom Nichols in permanently.

"He's impressed – obviously a lot of fans look to him and don’t see a great goalscoring record.

“Now they’ve seen him play, they realise he’s not all about his goalscoring record.

“He creates through those killer passes, he’s very much someone who will get you a lot of goal contributions in a season.

“He’ll score you a few goals as well, but he’ll mainly be there to provide those assists and support for the up front man.”

Swindon Town have missed a player like Tom Nichols for “a long time”

Nichols’ early performances for Swindon has led Ciaran to call for the striker’s permanent signature in Wiltshire.

The Exeter City academy graduate is out of contract at parent club Mansfield this summer, potentially paving the way for the League Two side to capture the striker.

According to Ciaran, Nichols has already forged a strong understanding with Harry Smith, with FLW’s fan pundit highlighting the pair as a duo Swindon should build around.

He said: “If we can keep him and Harry Smith together next year, they’re the ideal pairing.

“A little rapid man that can come in, play those killer balls, hold up the ball for Smith to run into a header, or Smith can hold up the ball for (Nichols) to run into a more advanced position and get that deadly cross in.

“He’s very much a player we haven’t had for a long time, and a player I think we were missing.

“I think Holloway did a great job in getting him in. I think he was something we didn’t really have, he’s completely different to any of our other forwards, like Paul Glatzel or (Kabango) Tshimanga.

“He’s been a very welcome addition, and I think we need to keep him and build the team around him and Harry Smith, 100%.”

At the time of writing, Holloway’s Swindon are 17th in the League Two table, with 14 games remaining in the fourth tier.

The Robins return to action at the weekend, when they welcome Chesterfield to the County Ground.