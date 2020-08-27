Swindon Town transfer round-up: James Norwood latest, Man United man eyed, Brett Pitman news

Swindon Town will be hoping they can make the necessary additions to their squad ahead of the 2020/21 league campaign.

The Robins won promotion from League Two when the majority of clubs agreed to curtail the season on a PPG (points per game) basis.

Richie Wellens’ side finished top of the fourth-tier standings, and will be hoping they can spring a few surprises when they return to action in League One.

Swindon’s league opener is against Rochdale at the County Ground, in a game they’ll be confident of coming away with three points from.

But with the new league season not due to get under way until 12th September, it could be an interesting few weeks ahead with the transfer window still open.

We take a look at the latest transfer round-up at Swindon Town over the last few weeks.

Matěj Kovář

Journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that Swindon Town are close to securing an agreement to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Matěj Kovář.

It remains to be seen as to whether the deal is a loan or a permanent deal, but you would imagine that the Red Devils will look to loan him out to find the shot-stopper regular game time in senior football.

James Norwood

The Ipswich Town forward has been linked with a summer exit from Portman Road.

Norwood scored 11 goals in 32 appearances for the Tractor Boys as they finished 11th in the League One table last season under the management of Paul Lambert.

Swindon are reportedly eyeing a loan move for the former Tranmere Rovers striker, although you would imagine that a number of other clubs will be interested in a deal to sign Norwood.

Brett Pitman

Swindon Town boss Richie Wellens has recently refused to rule out a move for Pitman, who has most recently been on the books with Portsmouth.

But he is now a free-agent, having left Portsmouth in the summer, which brought to an end a three-year spell with the club, where he scored 42 goals in 99 appearances.