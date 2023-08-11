Swindon Town’s League Two season did not get underway last weekend due to Colchester United being unable to host their opening fixture.

The Robins were set to open their campaign away to Colchester last Saturday but a waterlogged pitch prevented the game from going ahead.

That means this weekend’s clash with Crewe Alexandra will be the team’s first of the League Two campaign.

However, Swindon did compete in the first round of the EFL Cup midweek, falling to a 4-1 penalty shootout defeat to League One side Peterborough United.

The teams couldn’t be separated after 90 minutes of action, with the game finishing 1-1, but Swindon were unable to pull off the upset in the shootout.

What is the latest Swindon Town news?

Swindon still have up to three weeks to further strengthen their first team squad.

The club will be aiming to compete for promotion to League One this season, so may look to the transfer market to find any remaining missing pieces for that challenge.

Here we look at the latest transfer headlines surrounding Swindon…

Bournemouth signing

Former Bournemouth player Brooklyn Genesini has made the next move in his career following his release from the Cherries.

The full back has completed his move to Swindon Town to secure greater playing time.

Genesini was unable to make his breakthrough into the first team squad of the Premier League side, so has opted to take the step down all the way to the fourth tier.

The 21-year-old shared his excitement at completing the move, indicating that he intends to become an important part of the side during his time in Swindon.

"I love a challenge, so I'm going to try and overcome them at some stage,” said Genesini, via the Daily Echo.

"I have short-term and long-term goals. In the short term, I want to get myself in the starting line-up this season.

"With that comes loads of assists, a few goals, and being defensively solid as well. As a wing-back, you're always pushing up and down all the time.

Benn Ward arrival

Another fresh face that has arrived in recent days at Swindon is Benn Ward from Burnley.

It has been confirmed that the defender has joined the League Two side on a season long loan deal.

Ward has been unable to break into Vincent Kompany’s first team plans, so has sought a temporary exit from Turf Moor in search of greater playing time.

The 19-year-old is predominantly a centre back, but can also play in midfield or as a full back on the left flank.

Initiation song

It is a tradition at clubs for new signings to welcome themselves to their new teammates by performing a song in front of them.

Videos of these performances have gone viral each year, with Swindon making headlines with Udoka Godwin-Malife’s arrival in Michael Flynn’s side.

The 23-year-old has recently joined the club, with footage emerging in the past few days of his surprisingly impressive rendition of All of Me by John Legend.

Charlie Austin posted a video of his new teammate’s performance on Twitter, as above.