Swindon Town strike transfer agreement with Middlesbrough

Swindon Town have agreed a deal to bring Middlesborough goalkeeper Sol Brynn to the County Ground on loan for the 2022/23 campaign, as per a report from Football Insider.

Despite there continued uncertainty about Middlesbrough’s goalkeeping department, the 21-year-old is not currently in Chris Wilder’s first-team plans, with the former Sheffield United manager giving the move the go-ahead.

The report states that Swindon have moved quickly to secure a deal for the young shot-stopper, ahead of several other Football League clubs.

Embarking on a temporary spell with Queen of the South during the first half of last season, Brynn featured 16 times in the Scottish Championship, conceding 22 goals and keeping five clean sheets.

The young goalkeeper then spent the remainder of the campaign with Middlesbrough’s U23s in Premier League 2.

The verdict

Enjoying a productive loan spell in Scotland, and impressing within the U23s, Swindon appear to have found an exciting goalkeeping option for the new League Two campaign, with promotion the target for the Robins after narrowly missing out during the 201/22 season.

A successful season in League Two, and if Middlesbrough remain a Championship club, then it will be interesting to see what the next move would be from there, with Brynn certainly emerging as an exciting prospect.

With Jojo Wollacott’s future at the County Ground being uncertain, a move for Brynn does make a lot of sense.

There is certainly scope for Wollacott to be playing his football in a higher division next season, with the Ghanaian number one impressing throughout the last campaign.