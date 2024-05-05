Highlights Akin Odimayo impressed at Swindon, winning Player of the Year, despite the team's relegation.

Odimayo's consistent performances earned him recognition and a new contract before leaving for Northampton.

Swindon fans were impressed by Odimayo's abilities and hope for a defender like him in their current season.

In the summer of 2020, off the back of winning League Two title after three years in the fourth tier, Swindon Town were building to try and survive the upcoming season in League One.

The Robins brought in several fresh faces to try and bolster their chances of survival in the third tier, including Brett Pitman, Diallang Jaiyesimi and Jonathan Grounds.

However, while Swindon couldn’t avoid dropping back into League Two, one summer additional in particular shocked Town fans with his ability, desire and consistency.

The addition of 20-year-old released Reading prodigy Akin Odimayo was initially seen as a long-term signing who would be eased into regular football; however, the defender took the Robins by storm.

Odimayo made an excellent start to life at Swindon

On his professional league debut, the young defender was named in the starting line-up as Town hosted Rochdale at the County Ground in their first game of the campaign.

Swindon defeated the Dale 3-1 on the opening day, but the Robins' season didn't continue in such a positive light, as Richie Wellens' side went on to lose six of their next eight league matches before the manager was relieved of his duties.

Odimayo went on to feature 34 times for Town in his first season at the club and impressed with his tackling and on the ball talents.

Akin Odimayo at Swindon (Transfermarkt) 2020/21 Appearances 34 2020/21 Clean sheets 5 2020/21 Goal contributions 2

Odimayo’s consistent performances earned him the Player of the Year award

While it was no doubt a tricky campaign for Town, as they lost 29 of their 46 league matches on their way back down to the fourth division, Odimayo’s displays saw him come away with plenty of credit.

An injury saw the ex-Hungerford Town man miss all of Swindon’s last seven matches of the season, as John Sheridan’s side conceded 20 goals and lost five of those seven to confirm their relegation.

Odimayo’s gritty and composed performances at such a young age were recognised by the Swindon faithful, who repaid the youngster with the 2020/21 Supporters’ Player of the Year award, which is even more impressive given the fact that Swindon's torrid defensive record of 89 goals conceded in 46 league matches.

The Robins missed out on survival by four points, as Northampton Town and Bristol Rovers were relegated with them.

Swindon rewarded Odimayo with a new contract but his long-term future was elsewhere

In August 2021, the defender signed a one-year extension at the Robins and went on to play 42 matches in all competitions as Swindon finished in the play-off places, as well as featuring against Manchester City in a 4-1 FA Cup defeat at the County Ground. However, his long-term future was away from Swindon.

Odimayo departed the Robins in the summer of 2022 for Northampton and featured 22 times in an injury-interrupted first season at the Cobblers. The defender played 32 matches in League One last term as Northampton finished in 11th place in the third tier.

While the defender's time at the County Ground was relatively short, he certainly left an impression on the Robins as one of their most surprisingly successful signings in recent times.

The Robins are now battling in the depths of League Two, and could do with a defender like Odimayo to help guide them back up the division.