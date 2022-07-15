Swindon Town set to secure signature of 14-goal striker

Swindon Town have won a competitive transfer battle for striker Tomi Adeloye, Alan Nixon has reported on Patreon.

The Robins’ recruitment drive has accelerated in the last week, with the likes of Bolton Wanderers midfielder Ronan Darcy and Liverpool youngster Tom Clayton arriving at the County Ground.

They are set to be joined by English forward Adeloye, who recently left Scottish Championship outfit Ayr United.

Having joined the club north of the border last summer from Barnet, the 26-year-old found the back of the net with regularity, scoring 11 times in the league in 32 outings, whilst also notching three League Cup goals in four appearances.

Now, Adeloye is heading back south to England to link up with Scott Lindsay, who replaced Ben Garner in the dugout following his departure to Charlton Athletic.

Adeloye will have a medical with the League Two side and put pen-to-paper on a contract, having defeated other English and Scottish clubs for his signature.

The Verdict

Adeloye has had a bit of a journeyman-like career already, despite only being 26 years of age – Swindon will be the 12th club he has played for at a senior level.

After playing for Charlton, Millwall and Stoke City at youth and development level, Adeloye has been at Chelmsford City, Welling United, Altrincham, FC United of Manchester, St Albans City, Hartlepool United, Dagenham & Redbridge, Ebbsfleet United, East Kilbride, Barnet and Ayr – that’s a lot of clubs for a short career.

It suggests that Adeloye has only been able to make things click now, and he’s never really been given the chance to shine in the EFL.

He will now get that opportunity though, and if he can transfer his Scottish form to League Two, then Swindon may just have a bargain on their hands.