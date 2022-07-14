Swindon Town set to complete transfer swoop for 26-year-old midfielder

Swindon Town are set to complete the signing of midfielder Saidou Khan from Chesterfield, journalist Will Unwin has reported.

The 26-year-old joined Chesterfield last summer, completing a move from Maidstone United, and went on to impress during his debut campaign with the Spireites.

Khan scored seven goals in 42 appearances in all competitions for Chesterfield during the 2021/22 season as they reached the National League play-offs.

However, the club would miss out on promotion to the Football League after defeat to Solihull Moors at the semi-final stage.

Now though, it appears Khan himself will be making the step up to League Two for next season, with this latest update revealing that the midfielder is now set to join Swindon.

Saidou Khan will be joining Swindon from Chesterfield, I am told. — Will Unwin (@Will_Unwin) July 14, 2022

The Robins also missed out on promotion via the play-offs last season, losing to Port Vale on penalties, and they will be looking to put that right with promotion to League One in the coming campaign.

So far this summer, Swindon have made nine new signings, with Oscar Massey, Tyrese Shade, Reece Devine, Cian Harries, Jake Wakeling, Tom Clayton, Ronan Darcy, Sol Brynn and Ciaran Brennan all joing the club.

As things stand, there is still a year remaining on Khan’s contract with Chesterfield, meaning the Robins will likely have to pay some sort of fee to complete this latest signing.

The Verdict

This does look like it could be a rather useful piece of business for Swindon if they can get it done.

Despite the fact they have been busy already this summer, central midfield is not a position they have majorly added to so far, with only Darcy coming in for that position.

As a result, this signing should give them some extra strength in depth in that position, and given his contributions for Chesterfield last season, Khan could be a useful addition for the Robins.

With that in mind, you do get the feeling that things are looking more promising for Swindon, after the disappointment of missing out on promotion, and the departure of manager Ben Garner and several key players earlier this summer.