Swindon Town set to go head-to-head with Exeter City in pursuit of 25-year-old

Swindon Town and Exeter City are interested in signing Torquay United midfielder Ben Whitfield, according to Football Insider.

Whitfield has been a key player for Torquay this season, helping Gary Johnson’s side mount a push for promotion from the National League.

The Gulls narrowly missed out on automatic promotion to Sutton, but won 4-2 against Notts County in Saturday’s play-off semi-final to book their place in next week’s final against Hartlepool at Ashton Gate.

Whitfield has scored five goals in 27 games in the National League this season, as well as chipping in with a number of assists.

But the 25-year-old is out of contract at Plainmoor in the summer and is yet to agree a new deal with the club, meaning that he could be available to sign for nothing this summer.

According to Football Insider, League Two duo Swindon Town and Exeter City are interested in signing Whitfield, and are monitoring the attacking midfielder’s situation.

Swindon and Exeter will both be looking to gain promotion from League Two next season, after Swindon were relegated from League One last term.

The Verdict

Whitfield is a tricky winger who can also operate as a number 10, and I’m surprised he hasn’t sealed a move to the EFL before now to be honest.

He scores goals and has an eye for a pass, too, and could easily make the step up to the EFL.

A move to Swindon or Exeter would be good for him, too, as he wouldn’t have to relocate too much and they will both be hoping for positive seasons in 2021/22.