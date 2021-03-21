Swindon Town quiz: 19 facts you may not know about the County Ground – But are they true?

It has been a very challenging campaign for Swindon Town following on from them winning the League Two title last season and earning promotion back to the English third tier.

It was always going to be a challenging season for them after they lost manager Richie Wellens to Salford City in the summer. John Sheridan has been unable to convince since he took over as manager and he has not been able to get his side picking up wins on a consistent enough basis for them to avoid being dragged into a major relegation battle.

At the moment it is looking tough for Swindon to avoid relegation straight back down to the fourth tier of English football, but they will still have to believe that they have a chance of ensuring that League One football remains at the County Ground at the start of next term.

The club have enjoyed a lot of highs and lows at the stadium over the years, and here we test your knowledge on the County Ground and see if you can identify which of these 19 facts are true and which are false…

1 of 19 The record attendance at the County Ground was set during a League Cup tie with Arsenal – True or false? True False