Swindon Town's 2022-23 season came to an end on Monday afternoon, and it was a fairly turbulent one with many ups and downs.

Owner Clem Morfuni had to cope with losing head coach Ben Garner last summer to Charlton Athletic, and when his replacement Scott Lindsey upped sticks to divisional rivals Crawley Town in January, the appointment of Jody Morris in his place failed to deliver.

Town ended the season with former EFL defender Gavin Gunning in caretaker charge once again as they defeated Crawley 2-1, but the club had already appointed a new manager for next season before the match as Mike Flynn will enter the dugout following his recent stint at Walsall.

What has Gavin Gunning said after not landing the Swindon Town job?

Having been in caretaker charge for three matches throughout the season - winning two and drawing one - Gunning was not offered the chance to take the job on full-time, with the club going for an outside hire instead in the form of Flynn.

It wasn't for the want of trying though as he applied for it, but he has conceded that it was perhaps not the right time for the club to appoint him due to his lack of coaching badges.

“Yeah [I applied for the job], I presume I was in the running but unfortunately the club probably would have had to wait until I finished my badges so it is what it is,” Gunning told the Swindon Advertiser.

“I think what went against me not getting the job was just that I didn’t have the coaching badges so that’s probably why I didn’t get it.

“You’d have to ask the owners and that but listen, Flynny will do well here.”

How will Swindon Town fare next season?

Having not built on their sixth-placed finish of last season in League Two, it will be important for Swindon to climb back into the play-off spots next season.

With moneybags Wrexham and another strong team in Notts County potentially coming up from the National League though, the competition will be fierce and some smart recruitment will need to occur.

Whilst he never won promotion from League Two with Newport County during his long stint there, Flynn was highly-rated for the most part and if he can get the Robins playing in the way they can again and is backed with some new signings, there's a chance they can have some success in the fourth tier in 2023-24.