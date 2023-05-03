Heading into the final match of the 2022/23 campaign, Swindon Town are far from where they would like to be in the league rankings.

Indeed, after making the play-offs last season, to be sitting 10th with one game remaining, and zero chance of making the top six, is a disappointment.

Given the poor run of form under now former boss Jody Morris, though, it comes as no surprise that the club are no longer in contention - nor anywhere near it.

Why did Swindon Town sack Jody Morris?

When Scott Lindsey departed for Crawley in January, the club turned to Jody Morris, with the club still in a relatively healthy position in the table.

Indeed, the Robins were sixth at the time of his arrival. However, having won just four of his 18 matches in charge, they have now dropped to 10th, and 17 points behind sixth-placed Salford.

A club statement announcing Morris' departure read: "Our aim when they took over was to push on and finish the second half of the season strongly, but as a club, we haven't achieved our objectives,"

"With just one more league game remaining before we reach the conclusion of the season, we feel now is the right time to take a fresh approach as we look to bring success back to this great club for 2023-24."

Interestingly, Swindon ended that statement with the following sentence: "Work is well underway to find our next manager, with an announcement in due course."

What is the latest news on Swindon's search for a manager?

Despite the search being well underway, according to the club, there has been very little to report on so far when it comes to the next permanent Swindon Town boss.

Of course, we know that Steve Mildenhall and Gavin Gunning will take charge of the club's final League Two fixture at home to Crawley on Monday 8th May, but who takes the reigns beyond that remains to be seen.

One of the things that could potentially be the reason for such little news is the fact that following Morris' departure, Swindon technical director Sandro di Michele also left his role.

It could be the case, then, that Swindon could be waiting to appoint a technical director, who will then have a say in the search for a new manager. Of course, this is all speculation.

The fact of the matter is that just a few days after Morris' dismissal, there is very little to report on who could be the next man in the dugout at the County Ground.