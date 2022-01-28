Swindon Town man set for transfer exit

Swindon Town midfielder Anthony Grant is said to have agreed a deal to join Scunthorpe United, as per a recent report by Football Insider.

The 34-year-old is due to see his current contract at the County Ground expire at the end of the season and is seemingly free to leave in search of a new opportunity.

And it now appears that he has found the one he is looking for, with it being revealed in the report that the veteran is set to join Scunthorpe on a deal until the end of the current campaign.

Grant has only featured seven times for the Robins this term and is seemingly keen to find a new club where he can play more regularly.

Iron’s boss Keith Hill is said to want to add more steel and combativeness to his midfield at Glanford Park and is said to have identified Grant as the ideal man to bring in the experience and quality that is required.

Grant originally joined Swindon on a permanent deal back in January 2020 after initially arriving on loan.

The Verdict

Swindon are seemingly wanting to move in a different direction moving forwards and it is for that reason that players of Grant’s age range are becoming less and less desirable as time goes on.

The focus now has to be on signing more young players that can potentially be sold on for profit as they improve as only then will the club become more financially sustainable.

At the age of 34 Grant needs to be playing week in, week out, so it is no surprise to see him join an experienced manager in Hill at Scunthorpe United.

The move to Glanford Park will give him the minutes he yearns for and could even lead to the midfielder making a permanent move to the Iron.