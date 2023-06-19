Swindon Town are looking to sign Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Murphy Mahoney on loan, according to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

The League Two outfit is on the search for a new goalkeeper, as they only have one recognised shot stopper on their books.

Michael Flynn has recently taken over at the County Ground, and he will be looking to shape his squad as the Robins push for promotion.

Who is Murphy Mahoney?

The 21-year-old has come through the academy at QPR after joining the club in 2012, moving up to the under-21s in 2020.

In the last three seasons, Mahoney has played for the club’s under-21s as well as having temporary moves away from the club.

In 2021, Mahoney played for Welling United, Bath City, and Stratford Town in the space of six months.

The goalkeeper has remained with the Rs since his last loan, which ended in January of last year.

During that time, he has been mainly playing for the club’s academy set-up but has made two appearances for the QPR first team.

They came last season, playing 180 minutes of football and conceding five goals.

When does Murphy Mahoney’s contract expire at QPR?

The 21-year-old is contracted to QPR until next summer after signing fresh terms in June 2022.

It now seems the young goalkeeper could spend this season on loan at Swindon, as Nixon reports the League Two team are in talks about signing Mahoney.

This may mean Mahoney could spend his final season at QPR on loan at Swindon, as it will be up to the Rs to negotiate a new contract.

Would Murphy Mahoney be a good signing for Swindon Town?

Swindon are in desperate need of a new goalkeeper ahead of pre-season, as they have lost last season’s regular number one.

Sol Brynn was in goal for the club last season, but he has now returned to Championship outfit Middlesbrough following the expiration of his loan deal.

So, Swindon will hope their experience with Brynn and Middlesbrough will put them in good stead when negotiating a similar deal with Mahoney and QPR.

Mahoney has had some experience away from QPR, but he needs regular minutes under his belt, and getting that in the EFL is even better for the young man.

A season at Swindon allows him to show his parent club what he is capable of, while the Rs will hope a season in League Two will make him a more rounded goalkeeper.

Mahoney will have aspirations of being number one for QPR, so this loan deal could be his opportunity to do so.