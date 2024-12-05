Key Takeaways Swindon Town are at rock bottom in League Two.

Swindon Town are sitting at rock bottom of the League Two table. After 18 matches, the Robins have managed just two league victories so far this season.

Town started the season with Mark Kennedy at the helm, but he was dismissed in late October, following a poor run of results. The former Lincoln City boss was replaced by former Premier League fan favourite manager, Ian Holloway. However, things aren't exactly looking much better under the new boss.

Holloway has yet to secure a league victory as Swindon's boss, which has seen the Robins left propping up the league table. Should this kind of form continue, the Wiltshire outfit could find themselves heading towards the National League.

Swindon suffering disastrous campaign

It was a busy summer at the County Ground. There were plenty of incomings and outgoings, as Kennedy shaped a squad that he hoped could challenge right at the top of League Two. It's fair to say that a club of Swindon's size would want to be challenging for promotion, regardless of their struggles in recent seasons.

Marquee signings such as Daniel Butterworth, Ollie Clarke, and Gavin Kilkenny all caught the eye. A successful pre-season also had high ambitions, after Town secured five wins and just two defeats in their preparations for the season. Sadly, this form wouldn't translate into the league.

Two wins in their opening 13 matches were enough to have the former Premier League side languishing dangerously close to the drop zone. The owner, Clem Morfuni, had seen enough, giving Kennedy his marching orders following a 2-1 defeat to Salford City.

Morfuni had a plan in mind though, as he moved swiftly to appoint Holloway on the same day that he sacked Kennedy. Initially signing a contract until the end of the season, the former Blackpool manager was brought in to steady the ship and leave things in a tidy place for the next long-term manager.

However, in his opening five matches, Holloway has failed to register a single league victory, drawing two and losing the other three. Whilst he managed to guide the Robins into the next round of the EFL Trophy, the focus will need to be on the league, as Swindon are beginning to drift further away from safety.

Swindon hit rock bottom after Colchester embarrassment

League Two table (EFL Website) Pos Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points 22 Morecambe 18 3 5 10 -12 14 23 Carlisle United 18 3 5 10 -15 14 24 Swindon Town 18 2 7 9 -12 13 *Accurate as of December 5th 2024

Things went from bad to worse for Town on Tuesday evening, as they found themselves 4-0 down inside the first half of their away trip to Colchester United. Fans were left disgusted by the performance, with even Holloway himself voicing his displeasure with his side's display.

Following the heavy defeat, the Bristolian manager said: "I haven’t seen that from my lot; I’ve seen mistakes, and I’ve seen us come back and turn it around, but that was unacceptable, and I’m shocked."

This has led to questions being asked of the ex-Crystal Palace boss whether he's the right man to handle the gargantuan task of keeping Swindon in the Football League. His choice to field a very similar side to the one that played 120 minutes with ten men just three days before the Colchester hammering baffled supporters.

The result saw the Robins hit the bottom of the League Two table for the first time this season, which is a concerning sight for supporters. Holloway was brought in to steady the ship, but under his guidance, that ship sank even further into trouble.

Holloway decision pivotal in survival or relegation

It's still early doors for Holloway at the County Ground, so any decision to relieve the former QPR boss of his duties would seem quite harsh. However, the recent run of results will certainly have the 61-year-old sweating. The Colchester result rubbed salt into the already painful wounds Swindon have suffered so far this season.

Fortunately, Holloway does have two saving graces around the corner. As mentioned, his side have progressed into the knockout stages of the EFL Trophy, but they face an extremely tough test away at League One leaders, Wycombe Wanderers. This will provide a welcome distraction from the pressure in the league, and could be a massive confidence boost, should Town defeat the Chairboys.

Another saving grace is that January is right around the corner. This means that Holloway will be able to sign players that he wants, having inherited a squad that was built for the previous manager. A strong transfer window could be all Town need to turn their form around.

However, Morfuni's decision to hire Holloway could quite easily result in relegation. There are no signs of any improvements in results, based on recent evidence. Whilst January is just around the corner, the experienced gaffer must ensure his side isn't completely cut off at the foot of the table, if they are to have any hope of beating the drop.