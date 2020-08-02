Swindon Town hoping to land exciting Arsenal prospect

Swindon Town are looking to sign Arsenal midfielder Matt Smith ahead of the new season as they prepare for life back in League One following their promotion to the third tier.

The 19-year-old has been regularly involved in the Gunners’ under-23 side this past season, racking up twelve appearances, one goal and three assists, but is yet to get a taste of first-team action – other than being sat on the bench for the final three games of the season.

It is likely, therefore, that Mikel Arteta would be willing to allow the youngster to leave on loan in order to gain some much-needed experience and Swindon appear to be leading the race according to Alan Nixon of The Sun.

Quiz: The tricky 8-question Swindon Town trivia quiz: Can you get 8/8?

1 of 8 Which team did Swindon Town's record league win come against? Luton Town Reading Gillingham Solihull Moors

After the 2019/20 League Two campaign was cut short, Swindon were promoted as champions after the final standings were decided on a points per game basis.

Now, the real work begins as Richie Wellens looks to build a side which can survive and thrive back in the third-tier.

The verdict

It will be encouraging to Swindon fans that their club are looking to act quickly in what is an unusual transfer market, with next season’s start not far away.

Although it is yet to be confirmed, League One is likely to commence around September 12, when the Premier League and Championship will begin, leaving just over a month for sides to get players through the door.

Swindon fans will see themselves as a League One club, but getting their transfer dealings done efficiently could be crucial to their survival.