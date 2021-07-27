Swindon Town finalise fresh player agreement

Lewis Ward has signed for Swindon Town the club announced today, with the goalkeeper joining The Robins following his release from Exeter City subject to EFL approval.

New manager Ben Garner has supplemented his threadbare Swindon Town squad, who only have 12 current first team players, according to transfermarkt.com, with the services of Ward. The former Reading man will be jostling with Jojo Wollacott to start in between the sticks for their trip to Scunthorpe United next Saturday.

The 24-year-old has kept 12 clean sheets in 43 outings in the fourth tier and arrives at The County Ground looking to establish himself at a club for the first time in his career. Ward endured 11 loan spells away from Reading in his youth before signing for Exeter on a permanent basis in the summer of 2019.

There have been 17 outgoings and just four incomings at Swindon so far this summer with 2021/22 already feeling like an uphill battle.

Southend United were subject to back-to-back relegations concluding in their drop into non-league last term, in this instance there are similarities between them and Swindon’s current state, offering a clear warning.

Best case scenario looks to be staying up in the fourth tier. Despite the thin squad, Wollacott and Ward are two gloveman of a competent League Two standard and whoever takes the No.1 jersey must make the best of a bad situation.

The Verdict

The perilous state of the squad could give a goalkeeper the opportunity to make a name for themselves this season, with plenty of saves to perform in every match. Ward showed in glimpses in his time at Exeter and a brief loan spell with Forest Green Rovers that he is ready for a full season at League Two level, at 24 this could be the last chance he gets in the Football League should he not grab it with both hands.

Newly appointed head coach Garner performed admirably at Bristol Rovers in his only previous managerial appointment, walking into The County Ground at this stage is arguably the toughest job in the Football League. In Lewis Ward he has a committed goalkeeper that he can rely on to do all he can to keep Swindon in League Two. Despite the circumstances it is still a great opportunity to showcase his talents.

